Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas thief seen on camera leaping through car window to steal cash

Police said the suspect covered their license plate in paper so they could not be identified

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Texas thief caught on camera jumping through truck window to steal cash Video

Texas thief caught on camera jumping through truck window to steal cash

Splendora police have released video of the robbery being carried out in broad daylight.

A Texas thief was caught on camera brazenly jumping through the window of a parked truck to steal cash, police said. 

Splendora police were dispatched to a Fuelmaxx on US Highway 59 for a "jugging incident" Saturday morning. The term refers to incidents in which thieves stake out potential victims in bank parking lots and then follow them to another destination to rob them. 

Camera footage released by the Splendora police department showing what authorities say was a robbery. 

Camera footage released by the Splendora police department showing what authorities say was a robbery.  (Splendora PD)

In this case, a victim had left a nearby Wells Fargo bank in a silver pickup truck and parked at the gas station located on Fostoria Road. 

NEW YORK POLICE NAB REPEAT SHOPLIFTER WHO HAD AT LEAST 12 PRIOR ARRESTS

Video footage released by Splendora police shows a blue vehicle pulling up next to the pickup truck on the oppose side of the gas pump. The driver can be seen exiting the vehicle and jumping through the back driver-side window of the pickup. Police said the suspect stole a "large sum of cash" from the victim. 

The suspected thief placed paper on their license plate so they could not be identified, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Splendora Police Department seeking updates in the case. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 