Texas thief seen on camera leaping through car window to steal cash

A Texas thief was caught on camera brazenly jumping through the window of a parked truck to steal cash, police said.

Splendora police were dispatched to a Fuelmaxx on US Highway 59 for a "jugging incident" Saturday morning. The term refers to incidents in which thieves stake out potential victims in bank parking lots and then follow them to another destination to rob them.

In this case, a victim had left a nearby Wells Fargo bank in a silver pickup truck and parked at the gas station located on Fostoria Road.

Video footage released by Splendora police shows a blue vehicle pulling up next to the pickup truck on the oppose side of the gas pump. The driver can be seen exiting the vehicle and jumping through the back driver-side window of the pickup. Police said the suspect stole a "large sum of cash" from the victim.

The suspected thief placed paper on their license plate so they could not be identified, police said.

