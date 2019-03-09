Texas teen dies after being stabbed in alleged fight over a brownie, police say

A Texas teenager has died after reportedly being stabbed in the eye in a fight said to be over a brownie earlier this week, police said.

Police responded to reports Wednesday about 4:30 p.m. that a 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another juvenile, Houston Police Department said in a statement. Witnesses told police that they saw the victim arguing with another person just before he was attacked.

SOUTH DAKOTA POLICE SOLVE 38-YEAR-OLD HOMICIDE OF INFANT

Houston Independent School District Police Chief Paul Cordova said the fight erupted between the two individuals after school outside a convenience store across from the Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston.

After attacking the unidentified boy, the suspect, who has also not been identified, fled the scene.

Emergency personnel transported the teen to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston Police Homicide Division took over the case and made an arrest Friday afternoon.

Officials say the 14-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.