17-month-old girl shot in Texas rampage expected to make full recovery

A 17-month-old girl named Anderson is recovering from injuries to her face and chest after she was shot Saturday during a rampage in West Texas that left seven dead.

"By the grace of God, Anderson is expected to make a full recovery," the child's parents said in a statement.

The family thanked first responders and physicians including those at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, where the child is being treated, Fox 34 reported.

TEXAS SHOOTING LEAVES 7 DEAD, 19 INJURED; SUSPECT DEAD

"Although there is so much to grieve today, there is so much to be thankful for," the family's statement read.

Anderson was among 22 people injured when a gunman went on a rampage stretching over 10 miles in the area of Odessa and Midland. Officers killed the gunman outside a movie theater.

The family asked Texans and Americans to "stand together" in response to the shootings.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who received a text message from the child's mother prior to a news conferece Sunday, said the child suffered injuries to her bottom lip, tongue and front teeth, and is set to undergo surgery Monday to remove shrapnel from her chest.

But, Abbott added that the girl's mother texted: "Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play."

