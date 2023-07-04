Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Texas shooting after local festival leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

TX police have made no arrests and are unclear of the number of shooters involved

Associated Press
Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city's southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

A shooting after a local festival left three people dead and eight others injured in Texas, police said. 

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.