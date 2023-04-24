Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas man fatally shoots apartment maintenance worker who tried to diffuse office argument: reports

Fort Worth, Texas, police arrest 29-year-old man after he allegedly shot an employee at his apartment complex

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fort Worth police asking the public's help in identifying two prank robbers. Video

Fort Worth police asking the public's help in identifying two prank robbers.

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men involved in what appears to be a prank robbery.

A Fort Worth, Texas, man was charged with murder Friday after allegedly shooting and killing a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where he lived, according to reports.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Devin Smith, 29, of Fort Worth allegedly pulled a gun during an intense argument at his apartment complex and fatally shot Carlos Aybar, a maintenance worker.

Devin Smith Mugshot

Devin Smith of Forth Worth, Texas, booking photo (Tarrant County Jail)

FOX 4 in Dallas-Fort Worth reported that Smith went to the property's front office to address correspondence he received from management.

TEXAS INMATE FACES MURDER CHARGE AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING PREGNANT HOSPITAL WORKER IN STOMACH

Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura told FOX 4 he did not know what the correspondence was about, but whatever it was, Smith was at the front office to deal with an issue at the property where he lived.

FOX 4 reported that neighbors believe the encounter was over an eviction notice.

Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

Flashing lights on top of police patrol car (iStock)

As Smith spoke to an employee of the apartment complex, things got heated and the office worker called Aybar to help diffuse a tense situation.

TEXAS TEEN ACCIDENTALLY SHOT DEAD BY OLDER SISTER

During the encounter, police said, Smith allegedly shot Aybar multiple times. Aybar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith fled to his apartment after the shooting.

Minutes after police arrived, they went to Smith’s apartment, and he was apprehended without incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith was held on $150,000 bond at the Tarrant County Jail, and he is expected to be in court May 1.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.