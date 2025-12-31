Texas sheriff 'strongly' believes remains found belong to missing teen Camila Mendoza Olmos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas sheriff spearheading the search for a missing San Antonio teen said Wednesday that he "strongly" believes remains found in a field next to a gun Tuesday afternoon belong to Camila Mendoza Olmos, who vanished on Christmas Eve.

The 19-year-old was last seen at 7 a.m. that day, walking about two blocks away from her home.

"Although it is still too early to definitively say it is her, the body that we found, or what happened to that body that caused the death, I feel personally, feel strongly, that it is her," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a Facebook Live video Wednesday. "Certainly a heartbreaking case."

He previously told reporters there were no signs of foul play and that the body appeared to have been there for several days. In his video Wednesday, he urged residents to check on their loved ones.

"Especially those that have been going through tough times," he said.

Olmos had a history of suicidal ideation and depression, he said.

"It's been a heartbreaking week," Salazar added.

Olmos was one of three teens in the county reported missing in under a week.

Another, 14-year-old Sofia Peters-Cobos, was recovered safely. The third, 17-year-old Angelique Johnson, has been missing since Christmas Day.

A fourth missing person, a 55-year-old man named James Nunnery, also vanished on Christmas, according to the sheriff's office. He was partway through a road trip to Mississippi and last spoke with a relative around 10 a.m., telling his mother he was 180 miles outside Dallas.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.