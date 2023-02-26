Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas sheriff arrests three at Houston street takeover amid statewide crackdown

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched a task force this week to crack down on street takeovers statewide

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Austin police facing staffing shortages as 911 wait times soar Video

Austin police facing staffing shortages as 911 wait times soar

'Save Austin Now' co-founder Matt Mackowiak and Austin resident Patricia Potyka joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the city's crime surge and police department shortages. 

Three people were arrested during a street takeover on Saturday evening in southwest Houston, Texas, as authorities crack down on the dangerous events statewide.  

About 200 cars were involved in Saturday's takeover. One of the suspects had a 13-year-old passenger in his car and was arrested for child endangerment, Harris County Sheriff Major Susan Cotter said. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department arrested three people during a street takeover on Saturday night.  

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department arrested three people during a street takeover on Saturday night.   (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The Houston Police Department launched a Traffic Crimes Task Force in December 2020 to crack down on street takeovers, in which car clubs and crowds of people descend on an intersection or parking lot to race, drift, and drive recklessly. 

"The meetups can be organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday. "Ordinary motorists and pedestrians risk their lives if they stumble upon the chaos. Things can quickly go wrong."

AUSTIN MAYOR EMRBOILED IN FIGHT WITH POLICE OFFICIALS AMID FALLOUT OVER STREET TAKEOVER, CONTRACT DISPUTE

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched a task force on Thursday through the Department of Public Safety to crack down on street takeovers after multiple intersections were blocked off in the state capital of Austin last weekend. 

  • fireworks explode during Austin riot
    Image 1 of 2

    Social media video shows fireworks explode during street racing in Austin, Texas.  (TWITTER/@aaroncrews)

  • Austin street racers riot in the street
    Image 2 of 2

    (TWITTER/@aaroncrews)

Videos showed car clubs drifting in the middle of the street, setting off fireworks, and throwing rocks and bottles at police officers who were responding to the scene. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least seven people were arrested on multiple charges stemming from the Austin event, including evading arrest, possession of meth, and unlawful carrying of weapons.

"We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas," Abbott said Thursday. "This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers."

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest