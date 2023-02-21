Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin
Published

Austin police seize drugs, guns in street takeover aftermath as chief says force is understaffed every night

Austin's police chief said the force is 'going out understaffed' on any given night

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Austin, Texas, police respond to street racing and rioting Video

Austin, Texas, police respond to street racing and rioting

Police in Austin, Texas, responded to street racing and rioting Saturday video. Video shared to social media showed crowds hurl fireworks at a police car. (TWITTER/@aaroncrews) 

The Austin Police Department seized meth, marijuana, and multiple guns during six arrests related to the downtown street takeover on Saturday night, APD Chief Joseph Chacon announced Tuesday. 

Two people were taken into custody Saturday night for evading arrest, while officers arrested four others on Sunday while investigating the takeover, in which car clubs blocked off intersections, drifted in the middle of the street, and set off fireworks. 

  • Austin suspect
    Image 1 of 4

    Lewis Uris Matinez, 31, was arrested for unlawful carrying of weapons by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation for possession of controlled substance.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin suspect
    Image 2 of 4

    Joseph Springs, 41, was arrested for delivery of controlled substance and unlawful, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin suspect
    Image 3 of 4

    Ali Ahraf Nouredenne, 19, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Austin suspect
    Image 4 of 4

    Brian Javier Serrano Benitez, 19, was arrested for evading arrest, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of weapons. (Austin Police Department)

The four suspects arrested on Sunday were Ali Ahraf Nouredenne, 19; Brian Javier Serrano Benitez, 19; Lewis Uris Matinez, 31; and Joseph Springs, 41. 

AUSTIN MAYOR EMRBOILED IN FIGHT WITH POLICE OFFICIALS AMID FALLOUT OVER STREET TAKEOVER, CONTRACT DISPUTE

Meth, marijuana, and four guns, including one that was stolen, were seized during the arrests. 

  • Austin guns seized
    Image 1 of 4

    The Austin Police Department seized four guns during an investigation into the street takeover.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Meth
    Image 2 of 4

    Meth was seized during an arrest of an individual involved in the street takeover.  (Austin Police Department)

  • Marijuana
    Image 3 of 4

    (Austin Police Department)

  • Gun
    Image 4 of 4

    (Austin Police Department)

Chief Chacon said that additional tactical drills were carried out on Sunday to ensure that his officers are prepared for any future takeover events, but noted that the department is hamstrung by vacancies. 

"On any given night, we are going out understaffed right now, and I'm talking about minimum staffing levels. I'm not even talking about optimal staffing levels," Chacon said at a press conference on Tuesday. 

"Because of that, I've had to be moving people from specialized units and from investigations back to patrol temporarily on a short term basis to answer 911 calls, and then go back to the regular assignments." 

FIRED AUSTIN CITY MANAGER WARNED MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL ABOUT POLICE STAFFING DAYS AHEAD OF STREET TAKEOVER

Car clubs took over intersections in four different parts of Austin between 9:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. As officers responded, crowds threw rocks, bottles, and pointed lasers at them, injuring one officer and damaging several police vehicles. 

Crowds of people push back a police car that was trying to stop a street takeover in downtown Austin, Texas. 

Crowds of people push back a police car that was trying to stop a street takeover in downtown Austin, Texas.  (TWITTER/@aaroncrews)

APD's 911 call center received 390 calls between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m., leading to long waits of up to over 27 minutes, Chacon said, noting that they received just 65 911 calls the previous Saturday. 

"This is obviously unacceptable," Chacon said. "We've been working on the call taking issue for quite some time. We've made strides and are getting more applicants than at any time in recent history, but it takes time to hire them and to train them. And as you can see, we still have shortages."

Car clubs set off fireworks in the middle of an intersection during a street takeover on Saturday night. 

Car clubs set off fireworks in the middle of an intersection during a street takeover on Saturday night.  (TWITTER/@aaroncrews)

The takeovers were organized by several car clubs from Austin and other Texas cities, including one from San Antonio that told attendees to "drive safe and remember #f---thepolice." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the co-hosts appeared to mock APD on Tuesday, telling Fox 7 Austin that they'll be back because "the cops can’t catch us."

"You have all these resources and you’re telling me you only caught two people. Now that’s what the community should be upset about. They should be upset that they’re wasting time, wasting valuable money and resources that could be allocated elsewhere," the co-host told Fox 7 Austin. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest