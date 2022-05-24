Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Who is the Texas school shooter? What we know

Salvador Ramos open fired at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
At least 18 children, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting Video

At least 18 children, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin has the latest on the Texas elementary shooting on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Salvador Ramos was identified as the shooter who opened fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The 18-year-old shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers, Fox News confirmed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified Ramos as the shooter and said the Uvalde local entered the school grounds and proceeded to open fire. Abbott also said the shooter is dead and is believed to have acted alone.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that during the shooting, Ramos became barricaded inside the elementary school. An agent with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), is believed to have shot and killed the suspected gunman. Two officers were shot and wounded on scene but were expected to survive.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Tuesday's shooting marked the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012, where then 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at the Newtown, Connecticut school. 20 of the victims were children aged six and seven. 

It also occurred 10 days after a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, claimed 10 lives.