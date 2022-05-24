Who is the Texas school shooter? What we know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Salvador Ramos was identified as the shooter who opened fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The 18-year-old shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers, Fox News confirmed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified Ramos as the shooter and said the Uvalde local entered the school grounds and proceeded to open fire. Abbott also said the shooter is dead and is believed to have acted alone.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that during the shooting, Ramos became barricaded inside the elementary school. An agent with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), is believed to have shot and killed the suspected gunman. Two officers were shot and wounded on scene but were expected to survive.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday's shooting marked the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012, where then 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at the Newtown, Connecticut school. 20 of the victims were children aged six and seven.

It also occurred 10 days after a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, claimed 10 lives.