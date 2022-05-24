Uvalde, Texas school shooting leaves 15 dead, including 14 children

Biden to deliver address on Uvalde school shooting, orders flags flown at half-staff

President Biden on Tuesday ordered all American flags at the White House and public buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting that took 15 lives, many of them children.

The order also applies to all military post, naval stations and vessels until Saturday at sunset.He will address the shooting at 8:15 P.M. ET from the Roosevelt Room in the White House.

The order came hours after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The shooter was killed.