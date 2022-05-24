Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde, Texas school shooting leaves 15 dead, including 14 children

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that at least 15 people, including 14 children and one teacher, are dead after 18-year-old Salvador Romas opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Covered by: Louis Casiano

Texas school shooting: Robb Elementary in process of notifying families

Posted by Louis Casiano

Biden to deliver address on Uvalde school shooting, orders flags flown at half-staff

President Biden on Tuesday ordered all American flags at the White House and public buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting that took 15 lives, many of them children.

The order also applies to all military post, naval stations and vessels until Saturday at sunset.He will address the shooting at 8:15 P.M. ET from the Roosevelt Room in the White House.

The order came hours after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The shooter was killed. 

Posted by Louis Casiano

Uvalde, Texas school shooting: 14 students, one teacher killed, suspected shooter dead, Gov. Abbott

A law enforcement officer speaks with people outside Uvalde High School after a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Ramas, a Uvalde resident, who is also dead.The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to Robb Elementary School – had become barricaded inside during the unfolding shooting.

Posted by Louis Casiano

