Uvalde, Texas school shooting leaves 15 dead, including 14 children
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that at least 15 people, including 14 children and one teacher, are dead after 18-year-old Salvador Romas opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
incoming update…
President Biden on Tuesday ordered all American flags at the White House and public buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting that took 15 lives, many of them children.
The order also applies to all military post, naval stations and vessels until Saturday at sunset.He will address the shooting at 8:15 P.M. ET from the Roosevelt Room in the White House.
The order came hours after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
The shooter was killed.
A shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Ramas, a Uvalde resident, who is also dead.The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to Robb Elementary School – had become barricaded inside during the unfolding shooting.
Live Coverage begins here