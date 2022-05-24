Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Uvalde, Texas school shooting: At least 2 girls, both 10, still missing, family fears they were killed

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez and Elijah Cruz Torres, both 10, are missing

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Bret Baier: Texas school shooting a 'day of pain' Video

Bret Baier: Texas school shooting a 'day of pain'

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier joined 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to discuss President Joe Biden's address to the nation in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school.

At least two Robb Elementary School students are still missing hours after a horrific shooting at the school left 22 people dead, including 19 children, two teachers and the suspected gunman.

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, has not made contact with her family in the hours after suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, a student of Uvalde High School, carried out his shooting spree, her father told Fox News.

The father of the 10-year-old girl provided her photo in the hopes she could be located and returned home.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

Elijah Cruz Torres, also 10, is missing as well in the aftermath of the second-deadliest mass shooting of a school in U.S. history since Sandy Hook Elementary. Her family fears the worst.

The 4th-grade student’s grandfather told Fox News the family is worried she is dead.

Elijah Cruz Torres, a 10-year-old student at Robb Elementary School, is still missing following a shooting incident on May 24, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the family)

Several dozen family members are gathered at a local recreation center near Robb Elementary School, which is serving as a reunification center, as their children are also missing.

As they eagerly await news of their child or children’s whereabouts, the prolonged wait has worried some to expect the worst.

Two police officers were shot during the school shooting but are expected to survive, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

BIDEN DEMANDS GUN CONTROL FOLLOWING UVALDE, TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

President Joe Biden, speaking from Air Force One earlier Tuesday evening, responded to the shooting saying: "to lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away."

The family of two 10-year-old girls fear they may have been killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

"There's a hollowness in your chest, you feel like you're being sucked into it, never able to get out. Suffocating. It's never quite the same," he told a group of reporters after first learning of the shooting on his return from his Asia trip. He also called for more gun restrictions. 

HARRIS CALLS FOR ACTION AFTER TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

"The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit," the president added, quoting Psalm 34.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke earlier in the day, calling for lawmakers to take action to prevent "something like this" from happening again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he makes a statement about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas shortly after Biden returned to Washington from his trip to South Korea and Japan, at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2022. 

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he makes a statement about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas shortly after Biden returned to Washington from his trip to South Korea and Japan, at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2022.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

"Enough is enough," Harris said. "As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again."

Fox News’ Thomas Phippen and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.