PHOTOS: Families, victims of Texas school shooting

Families and victims mourn after deadly Uvalde school shooting

  • People react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting
    People react outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • Law enforcement on scene at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
    Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 25. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

  • San Antonio fire department responds to Uvalde school shooting
    Equipment from the San Antonio Fire Department is parked outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24.  (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Uvalde Texas school shooting families
    People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Police Texas school shooting
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • A police officer talks to people outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
    A policeman talks to people asking for information outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24. (AP/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • State trooper at Uvalde Elementary after shooting.
    A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Flag is lowered in Uvalde, Texas, after a school shooting
    Janish Patel lowers the flag to half staff Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his Uvalde, Texas, hotel hours after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed multiple children and adults. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Robb Elementary School Uvalde, Texas
    Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • Two women comfort each other
    Two women hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images))

  • A girl cries following the Uvalde school shooting
    A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Family hugs
    Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A woman and girl hug
    A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images) (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Woman talks on cellphone
    People outside Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Families wait for news
    People stand in the Robb Elementary School neighborhood in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Aftermath of Uvalde Shooting
    People react outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • The school shooting in Uvalde Texas
    Parents wait to be reunited with their children at the Ulvede Civic Center. (Fox News Digital)

  • Robb Elementary
    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • Law enforcement walk
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

    A law enforcement officer speaks with people outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.  (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

  • Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher and victim of Texas school shooting.
    Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was identified as a victim in a school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. (: Courtesy of Mireles Family and Lydia Martinez Delgado / Local News X / TMX)

  • Uziyah Garcia Texas elementary shooting victim
    This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old  was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

  • Xavier Lopez Texas, victim of Texas school shooting
    Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez, 10, was killed when a gunman broke into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. (Courtesy of the family. (Fox News/Paul Best))