Buffalo grocery store manager talked to suspect before shooting: 'How did we miss this?'

A Buffalo, New York grocery store manager who survived last week's mass shooting said Thursday the suspected gunman raised red flags to employees leading up to what police have coined a racially-motivated attack.

Rose Wysocki questioned how employees missed the red flags associated with the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who had been seen in the store a dozen times before the shooting.

Wysocki claims Gendron once asked her why she was working at an "all-Black store," telling her she looked like she belongs in the suburbs.

"How did we miss this?," Wysocki asked Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams. "What did we do wrong that we missed this?"

Gendron was kicked out of the store the night before the shooting for agitating customers and allegedly cased the site again the next morning.

Wysocki described taking cover in a conference room when shots rang out through the store.

"I could hear it going from the produce area, carry-out cafe, deli, bakery, meat department, and coming closer and closer," Wysoki said. "And for a split second, it stopped. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, thank God the police are here, the police are here,’ and it started back up again."

Gendron reportedly began visiting the location in March before he allegedly opened fire, killing 10 shoppers and injuring more.

He was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a first-degree murder charge and could serve life behind bars if convicted.