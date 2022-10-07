Texas nursing home fires caretakers charged with beating 87-year-old man

Two caretakers at a Texas nursing home are faced charges this week after video surveillance footage allegedly showed them injuring an 87-year-old man in his room.

Solidago Health and Rehabilitation caretakers Lisa Cooper, 61, and Keycia Johnson, 57, turned themselves into Texas City police Thursday pending an investigation into the assault.

Both women were charged with injuring an elderly person, a second-degree felony.

The Texas City nursing home said the women were immediately suspended and have since been fired.

The man's family told FOX 26 Houston a Ring surveillance system was installed inside his room after he complained about previous issues.

This particular incident began on Sunday, Oct. 2, when someone from the nursing home called the family to let them know the man supposedly fell out of bed and he was going to the hospital.

Solis said his grandfather's injuries, which included bruising, two black eyes and ultimately a neck brace, were not consistent with falling out of bed.

"I don’t even know how to explain it," Solis said. "We’re in shock. Like [dang], that really happened to my grandpa."

In the video footage shared with FOX 26, the caretakers are reportedly seen kicking, pushing and throwing the man, who is an amputee and has arthritis.

"They knew the camera was there," Lizandro Solis, the man's grandson, told the outlet. "It wasn’t hidden. We put a sign on my grandpa’s door that there’s video surveillance in the room."

Solis said the video also shows the two women pulling the curtain shut with a closed fist "like she's going to pound on him." The two women and the man were behind the closed curtain for 15 to 20 minutes, according to the grandson.

"Just think about it, they did it to him," Solis said. "How many elderly people have they been doing that to?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the nursing home Friday night and received the following statement:

"We appreciate local authorities’ review and action surrounding the troubling incident that occurred on Sunday, October 2. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation continues to enforce strict policies prohibiting patient abuse and prompt action is always taken to ensure our residents are safe. Any violations of the abuse policy are reported to authorities for appropriate action such as in this case.

"In parallel to the external investigation, we launched an internal investigation, and the employees were immediately suspended. At the conclusion of the internal investigation, the employees involved in the incident were terminated as a result of violating the company's policies.

"We will continue to review our systems and approaches to identify new opportunities to strengthen existing measures to safeguard the health and safety of our residents."

Both women posted their $100,000 bond on Friday and were released from jail.