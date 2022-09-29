Elderly man pistol-whipped, stomped on in Biden's home state of Delaware, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video has gone viral showing a brutal attack that left an elderly Asian store owner "gravely injured" this month in President Biden's home state of Delaware.

The footage depicts the 68-year-old owner of Solid Gold, a jewelry store in Wilmington, Delaware, being pistol-whipped, stomped on the head and then beaten with a hammer, according to a report.

The attack, which took place Sept. 15, happened after a man clad in black went up to the owner and pointed a pistol at his head. The video then shows him grabbing the store owner's throat and whipping him in the head with his pistol.

The Korean American store owner can be seen collapsing on the floor behind the counter after his attacker strikes him twice more before jumping over the counter, where he resumes the beating, stomping on the elderly man's head.

Steve Suh, the unidentified store owner's son, said the attack dragged on for over 20 minutes. Suh said his father was taken to the ICU with an internal head bleed and a severe concussion.

"He is relearning how to do the most basic things like walk, read and talk," Suh said, who added that anyone "else his age may have easily been killed." At least $100,000 in the store's jewelry was also stolen, Suh wrote.

"My father is 68 and his ‘American Dream’ has come to a crashing halt," said Suh, who also explained that his father's store also suffered extensive looting during the 2020 George Floyd protests and "left him with virtually nothing."

After the attack, 39-year-old Calvin Ushery was taken into custody, and now faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as first-degree robbery and criminal mischief, according to police.

"I appreciate the efforts of our patrol officers and detectives, who were able to quickly identify a suspect and make an arrest in connection with this brutal incident," said Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We wish the victim and his family the very best at this difficult time."

