One dies at California nursing home after staff serves dish soap instead of juice: report

One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after staff at a California nursing home mistakenly served dish soap instead of juice this weekend, according to reports.

Atria Park, a nursing home located just south of San Francisco, says it immediately suspended the employees involved in the incident. Three of its residents had to be rushed to the hospital after ingesting the cleaning liquid, and one later died.

Family members of the deceased woman identified her as Gertrude Elizabeth Murison Maxwell, 93, according to KRON.

Maxwell reportedly arrived at the hospital with "severe blistering of her mouth and throat and esophagus," her daughter, Marcia Cutchin, told the outlet.

All three of the victims reportedly suffer from dementia.

"We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice," Atria Park told KRON in a statement. "We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away."

"Our sincerest condolences are with the family," the statement continued. "We are conducting our own internal investigation, and the employees involved have been suspended until this investigation concludes. We will continue working with the police and Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident, after which we will take additional actions as needed. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times. Out of respect for the people involved, we cannot comment further."

The two injured residents have yet to be identified.