Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Texas nurse facing murder charges for fiery Los Angeles crash was reportedly volatile after breakups

Nicole Linton's attorney said in court that his client has a history of 'documented profound mental health issues'

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The traveling nurse who is facing murder charges for allegedly plowing through a Los Angeles intersection at 90 mph last week reportedly had a history of acting erratically and threatening suicide after breakups. 

Prosecutors said that 37-year-old Nicole Linton had been in 13 wrecks, including one in 2020 that caused bodily injury, before she allegedly sped through a red light on Aug. 4 in the Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a fiery wreck and killing six people. 

Linton is now facing six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. 

Her attorney requested that her arraignment on Monday be continued and said that Linton has "documented profound mental health issues," according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident.

Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)

Linton was previously romantically involved with Germaine Mason, an Olympic medal-winning track and field athlete from Jamaica who died in a motorcycle crash in 2017, the Daily Mail reports

"Nicole was different after that. She really loved that guy. She said they’d spoken about marriage. I don’t think she’s ever got over that," a friend told the news outlet. 

NEW JERSEY DOUBLE-DECKER BUS DRIVER ‘LOST DIRECTIONAL CONTROL’ IN CRASH THAT KILLED TWO PEOPLE, POLICE SAY

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Monday that investigators are still looking into the crash, but as of now, there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Linton's system. 

The wreck killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant and on her way to a prenatal checkup. Ryan's 11-month-old son and her boyfriend were also killed. 

  • LA crash
    Image 1 of 3

    CHP and other officials investigate a fiery crash where multiple people were killed near a Windsor Hills gas station. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Los Angeles crash
    Image 2 of 3

    The Los Angeles crash killed six people.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • LA crash
    Image 3 of 3

    Nicole Linton allegedly sped through a red light, igniting a fire that left six people dead.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Two other women who have not yet been identified were also killed in the crash. 

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON ANNOUNCES CHARGES FOR DRIVER IN FIERY CRASH THAT KILLED 6 

Linton reportedly worked at strip clubs in New York City before becoming a nurse, with a friend describing her as volatile after breakups. 

"When I saw what had happened in LA, the first thing that went through my mind was that she had argued with her boyfriend and was drunk and trying to commit suicide," a source close to Linton told the Daily Mail. 

Linton reportedly worked as a traveling nurse in Texas for years but had most recently been at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center in California. 

London Carter, with Southern Missionary Baptist Church, prays over a makeshift memorial across the street from where a fiery multi-car crash left six dead, including a pregnant woman, and injured others in Windsor Hills in Los Angeles.

London Carter, with Southern Missionary Baptist Church, prays over a makeshift memorial across the street from where a fiery multi-car crash left six dead, including a pregnant woman, and injured others in Windsor Hills in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

She was hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center over the weekend and was being held on $2 million bail, but that was increased to $9 million when she was released from the hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines," Gascón said in a statement.

Linton's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday. 

Fox News's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 