Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas National Guardsman dies by suicide at southern border post

Law enforcement sources say Texas National Guardsman dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

Griff Jenkins
By Griff Jenkins , Bill Melugin , Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A member of the Texas National Guard reportedly died by suicide at the southern border on Tuesday. 

Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Texas National Guardsman on a post in Eagle Pass died Tuesday morning. 

The guardsman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. 

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement."

NYC MAYOR ADAMS CONDEMNS ‘FAR LEFT’ DEMOCRATS FOR ‘DOING NOTHING,’ ‘SILENCE’ ON BORDER CRISIS 

"I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time," Abbott said of himself and his wife. "And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service."

This file image shows a U.S. Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 28, 2022. 

This file image shows a U.S. Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 28, 2022.  (Paul Ratje/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News' Griff Jenkins initially reported on air about receiving a call from an orchard farm owner in Eagle Pass on Tuesday informing him of a shooting involving the National Guard member. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources later confirmed to Fox News the shooting is believed to have been self-inflicted. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Griff Jenkins currently serves as a Washington-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and as a co-anchor of FOX News Live. He joined the network in 2003 as a radio producer and associate producer for War Stories with Oliver North.