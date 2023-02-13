Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway while taking child out of car: 'Don't hurt my kid'

Suspect approached mother from behind in her driveway in Houston

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway while taking child out of car, police say Video

Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway while taking child out of car, police say

A Texas mother was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway last month as she helped her young child out of the car, authorities said Monday. (Houston Police Department's Robbery Division)

A Texas mother was held at gunpoint in a caught-on-video robbery that happened in her own driveway last month as she helped her young child out of the car, authorities said Monday.

Home surveillance camera shared by the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division shows a vehicle driving up and down the 5500 block of Ariel Street in Houston around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15. After driving by several times, the masked gunman jumps out and runs up to the woman from behind.

The suspect points a handgun at the woman, who appears busy taking her infant out of her vehicle in a car seat, and demands her money.

The woman puts the car seat and child onto the driveway and tells the man to take her backpack. He can be heard asking for her cell phone, which she then pulls out of her back pocket.

The suspect approached the mother from behind and demanded her property, police said.

"Get out of here right away," the suspect can be heard saying as he points with the handgun.

The woman handed over her backpack and cell phone before the suspect told her to move away, according to the footage.

"Don’t hurt my kid, don’t hurt my kid," the woman says.

The suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect runs from the driveway with the woman’s backpack and phone before speeding away in the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was believed to be a white four-door sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel.

Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Adidas shoes. The suspect’s vehicle was believed to be a white four-door sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.