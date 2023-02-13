Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Teen boys kill 71-year-old man after stealing car, crashing into him: police

Observant officer noticed damaged Kia which led him to crash scene

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Three 13-year-old boys are in police custody after they allegedly stole a Kia and crashed into another car, killing the elderly man inside. 

An officer in Robbins, Illinois noticed the Kia around 2:30 p.m. Sunday due to it having a broken driver's side window, FOX 32 Chicago reports. 

After notifying dispatch and heading towards the Kia, the officer reportedly noticed smoke from a crash blocks ahead. 

The officer then found that the stolen Kia was involved in a collision with a Ford Taurus that had a 71-year-old man inside. The man was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A look at the unidentified elderly man's vehicle after the crash. 

A look at the unidentified elderly man's vehicle after the crash.  (FOX 32 Chicago)

A look at the vehicle the group of teen boys allegedly stole.

A look at the vehicle the group of teen boys allegedly stole. (FOX 32 Chicago)

"We were the first arriving unit and found one vehicle with heavy damage in a ditch with a person still inside the vehicle," Fire Chief Nick Malley Sr. with the Robbins Fire Department told CBS Chicago.

The 13-year-old boys in the Kia were arrested on the scene and taken to the Robbins Police Department.

Just days ago, Robbins police posted on Facebook that they obtained 60 steering wheel locks for residents who own a Kia model years from 2009-21 that use a physical key to start the ignition motor.

Wide shot of the crash scene in Robbins, Illinois.

Wide shot of the crash scene in Robbins, Illinois. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Three 13-year-old boys are in police custody after they allegedly stole a Kia and crashed into another car in suburban Chicago, killing the elderly man inside.

Three 13-year-old boys are in police custody after they allegedly stole a Kia and crashed into another car in suburban Chicago, killing the elderly man inside. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Two weeks ago, major automotive insurers State Farm and Progressive announced they no longer write policies for some Kia and Hyundai models manufactured between 2015-2019 because they lack anti-theft common in today’s cars.

Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts are up as much as 300% over the past two years in some cities.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 