Texas men arrested for allegedly stealing baby Jesus from Fort Worth nativity
Texas police said the baby Jesus was returned to the Fort Worth nativity scene days later
Two men accused of stealing a baby Jesus from a Texas nativity scene a week before Christmas have been arrested.
The Fort Worth Police Department said Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were arrested earlier this week and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750, FOX 4 Dallas reported.
Surveillance video captured a man running up to the nativity scene in Sundance Square in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 before taking the doll and fleeing in a vehicle, police said.
Days after the theft, authorities said they identified the suspects allegedly involved and the baby Jesus had been returned to the nativity scene.