Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas men arrested for allegedly stealing baby Jesus from Fort Worth nativity

Texas police said the baby Jesus was returned to the Fort Worth nativity scene days later

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene Video

Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene

Police in Fort Worth, Texas released video of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec.17. (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Two men accused of stealing a baby Jesus from a Texas nativity scene a week before Christmas have been arrested.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were arrested earlier this week and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750, FOX 4 Dallas reported. 

Martin Worden, 33, and Juan Meave, 39, were arrested in connection with the theft of a baby Jesus at a Fort Worth, Texas nativity scene.

Martin Worden, 33, and Juan Meave, 39, were arrested in connection with the theft of a baby Jesus at a Fort Worth, Texas nativity scene. (Fort Worth Police Department )

Surveillance video captured a man running up to the nativity scene in Sundance Square in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 before taking the doll and fleeing in a vehicle, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Days after the theft, authorities said they identified the suspects allegedly involved and the baby Jesus had been returned to the nativity scene. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.