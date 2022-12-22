Baby Jesus stolen from Texas nativity scene is returned, police say suspects identified

A baby Jesus stolen from a nativity scene in Fort Worth, Texas, has been returned days after a suspect swiped the figure from its manger, authorities said Wednesday.

The male suspect "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene on display at Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m., the city’s police department said.

Police released video of the man taking the baby Jesus from the manger and jumping down from the display. Police also released pictures of another man holding the figure.

"Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square," the police department wrote along with the video.

As police and the community searched for the baby Jesus, a Christmas miracle occurred and the figure was returned.

"Fort Worth police department did a great job," Sundance Square Security Director Zach Murphy told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth. "And he’s already back here with us. Before Christmas, might I add."

Police said the suspects involved in the incident were identified but did not announce any arrests.

The investigation is still open, and the suspects could face theft charges, police told the station