Texas
Published

Baby Jesus stolen from Texas nativity scene is returned, police say suspects identified

Baby Jesus returned to nativity scene in Fort Worth, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene Video

Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene

Police in Fort Worth, Texas released video of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec.17. (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

A baby Jesus stolen from a nativity scene in Fort Worth, Texas, has been returned days after a suspect swiped the figure from its manger, authorities said Wednesday.

The male suspect "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene on display at Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m., the city’s police department said.

Police released video of the man taking the baby Jesus from the manger and jumping down from the display. Police also released pictures of another man holding the figure.

"Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square," the police department wrote along with the video.

The Fort Worth Police Department says that the incident happened on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m. when the man "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene, adding that he was seen getting into a tan or silver SUV afterwards.

The Fort Worth Police Department says that the incident happened on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m. when the man "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene, adding that he was seen getting into a tan or silver SUV afterwards. (Fort Worth Police Department)

As police and the community searched for the baby Jesus, a Christmas miracle occurred and the figure was returned.

"Fort Worth police department did a great job," Sundance Square Security Director Zach Murphy told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth. "And he’s already back here with us. Before Christmas, might I add."

  Texas baby Jesus thieves
    Image 1 of 3

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas released images of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17. (Fort Worth Police Department)

  Fort Worth baby Jesus thieves
    Image 2 of 3

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas released images of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17. (Fort Worth Police Department)

  Texas baby Jesus theft
    Image 3 of 3

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas released images of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17. (Fort Worth Police Department)

Police said the suspects involved in the incident were identified but did not announce any arrests.

The investigation is still open, and the suspects could face theft charges, police told the station