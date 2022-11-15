Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man falls to his death after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler passing under bridge

Man caught on video being struck by highway overpass as he dances on moving tractor trailer in Houston

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Texas man dancing on top of moving truck falls to his death Video

Texas man dancing on top of moving truck falls to his death

A man in Houston, Texas was killed after climbing on top of an 18-wheeler, dancing on top of it, and falling off when the truck went under a bridge. (Credit: Grizzy's Hood News)

A man in Houston, Texas, is dead after falling off the top of an 18-wheeler that he was dancing on top of when it passed under a bridge.

Houston police say the 25-year-old man was knocked off the top of the truck around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday while dancing on it along the US-59 Eastex Freeway, unbeknownst to the driver, KRIV-TV reported.

Police say the man jumped or climbed onto the trailer and appeared to be filming himself dancing.

Video of the incident was posted online by Grizzy’s Hood News and the man can be seen ducking under one overpass before standing up again and continuing dancing. 

FAMILY OF MELISSA HIGHSMITH, TEXAS TODDLER KIDNAPPED OVER 50 YEARS AGO, 'GETTING CLOSER' TO ANSWERS

Texas man falls to death after dancing on top of moving truck.

Texas man falls to death after dancing on top of moving truck. (Grizzy's Hood News)

After falling from the truck into oncoming traffic, the unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The man died from multiple blunt impact injures, Houston Public Media reported.

TEXAS HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER TWICE IN THE CHEST

Tuam Street Bridge along the US-59 Eastex Freeway in Houston, Texas.

Tuam Street Bridge along the US-59 Eastex Freeway in Houston, Texas. (Google Maps)

Houston police say the truck driver was evaluated after the incident and found to not be impaired. 

The driver was also questioned by police and released without charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Texas man spotted dancing on truck moments before falling to his death.

Texas man spotted dancing on truck moments before falling to his death. (Grizzy's Hood News)

"We haven’t had a case like this in quite some time," Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.