Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas homeowner fatally shoots intruder twice in the chest

Several adults and multiple small children were in the home when the intruder broke in

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Dramatic video shows Florida deputies stopping home invasion, saving little girl Video

Dramatic video shows Florida deputies stopping home invasion, saving little girl

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage following the home invasion.

A Texas homeowner confronted an intruder breaking into his home and fatally shot him twice in the chest.

San Antonio police say the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday, when the homeowner, who was described as in his early 20s, heard someone attempting to break into the home through the side window, according to a report from KENS.

The homeowner attempted to confront the intruder and eventually fired two shots with a handgun, striking the intruder in the chest.

VIRGINIA HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO RESIDENCE

A Texas homeowner fatally shot an intruder twice in the chest Saturday.

A Texas homeowner fatally shot an intruder twice in the chest Saturday. (iStock)

Arriving police and emergency personnel attempted to perform CPR on the intruder, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, several adults and multiple small children were in the home at the time of the incident.

Police also believe that the homeowner may have known the intruder, with the incident still being under investigation.

San Antonio Police Department vehicle.

San Antonio Police Department vehicle. (San Antonio Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee