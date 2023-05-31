Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas man allegedly kills woman after girlfriend tells him to ‘smoke’ her: reports

Dallas suspect and girlfriend face murder charges

By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Dallas, Texas man was arrested this week after his girlfriend allegedly told him to "smoke" a girl he used to "talk to," according to reports.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard at about 1 a.m. on May 20.

Investigators learned Keerstin Cooper was shot after getting into an argument with Breaira Martin, who became upset because Cooper used to "talk to" her boyfriend Gabriel Leuyas.

Gabriel Leuyas and Breaira Martin mugshots

Gabriel Leuyas was arrested and charged after he allegedly shot and killed a woman after Breaira Martin told him to. (Dallas County Jail)

Martin, police said, called Leuyas over during the fight and reportedly told him to "smoke" Cooper.

Leuyas then grabbed a semi-automatic handgun tucked in his waistband and shot Cooper two times through the windshield.

After Cooper was shot, another woman quickly entered the vehicle and drove her to the hospital, where Cooper later died, police said.

police car lights

Police also said surveillance video captured in the area shows the incident, and with the use of gang records, social media and body cam footage, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Leuyas and Martin.

Both suspects were charged with murder, while Leuyas also faces a single charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Martin was also charged with resisting arrest.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.