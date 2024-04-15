Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House to deliver Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate after GOP-led hearing on Capitol Hill

The Speaker's office told Fox News Digital the articles would be transferred after 2pm on Tuesday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
The House of Representatives is set to transfer articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, right after the Biden administration official testifies at a GOP-led hearing on Capitol Hill.

House impeachment managers are expected to walk the two House-passed articles to the Senate around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson’s office told Fox News Digital. 

Speaker Mike Johnson and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Speaker Mike Johnson said he's having impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas this week. (Getty Images)

Earlier that morning, Mayorkas is slated to appear at what is likely to be a contentious hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee to testify about President Biden’s fiscal year 2024 request for his department.

Eight of the 11 impeachment managers Johnson appointed are on the committee, including Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn.

They were originally supposed to make the ceremonial trip last Wednesday, but Johnson delayed that at the request of GOP senators who asked that the date be moved so they could have more time to build a case.

Mark Green sits in committee

The articles are expected to be transferred after Mayorkas appears before the House Homeland Security Committee led by Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In February, the House passed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in a narrow 214-213 vote, both stemming from GOP-led fury over his and President Biden’s handling of the border crisis.

One accused him of having "refused to comply with federal immigration laws" and the other of having violated "public trust." A Fox News analysis found that 7.2 million people crossed the border illegally since Biden took office, a bigger number than the populations of 36 individual states.

A Cabinet secretary has not been impeached by the U.S. Congress since 1876.

Migrants storm the gate at the border in El Paso

A group of over 100 migrants attempting to enter the US illegally rush a border wall Thursday, March 21, 2024. In the process, the migrants knock down Texas National Guardsmen before they are stopped by the border wall. (James Breeden for New York Post / Mega)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has criticized the House GOP’s impeachment push but vowed to move forward expediently. He renewed that vow last week when Johnson delayed the transfer, telling reporters, "We’re ready to go whenever they are. We are sticking with our plan. We’re going to move this as expeditiously as possible."

But Republicans in the House and Senate have expressed concern that Schumer will move to quickly dismiss the case without a trial. 

