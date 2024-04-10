Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homeland Security

Mayorkas deflects when asked if ‘above 85%’ of illegal immigrants are released into the US

Fox News Digital reported in January that Mayorkas admitted figure during meeting with Border Patrol agents

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Mayorkas impeachment articles are getting a 'slow walk' to the Senate: Pergram Video

Mayorkas impeachment articles are getting a 'slow walk' to the Senate: Pergram

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram says Senate conservatives want more time to make the case for a full trial on 'Special Report.'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deflected questioning Wednesday on Capitol Hill when he was asked about a Fox News Digital article stating that he has admitted to Border Patrol agents that the current rate of release for illegal immigrants apprehended at the U.S. border is "above 85%." 

Rep. Michael Guest was grilling Mayorkas about the statistic during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Homeland Security’s fiscal year 2025 budget request. 

"It was reported in January of this year that at a meeting with Border Patrol agents that you said that the current rate of release for illegal immigrants apprehended at the southwest border is above 85%. One, did that conversation take place and two, is that number accurate?" the Republican from Mississippi asked Mayorkas. 

"Congressman, I'm not familiar with that number and I'm not certain to which conversation you refer. I have visited the border so very many times," he responded. "Perhaps some additional details would guide me in responding your question accurately." 

MAYORKAS TELLS BORDER PATROL AGENTS THAT ‘ABOVE 85%’ OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS RELEASED INTO US: SOURCES 

Mayorkas testifies on Capitol Hill

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday, April 10. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Guest then read Mayorkas the opening paragraphs from the Fox News Digital report, which said he "made the remarks when meeting privately with agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to three Border Patrol sources who were in the room and heard the remarks themselves." 

"Congressman, I'll be pleased to provide you with the data points, and certainly I don't view that article as a transcript," Mayorkas said. 

GOP PLANS TO GRIND SENATE TO A HALT IF DEMOCRATS TABLE MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL 

Mayorkas on Capitol Hill

Mayorkas was deflecting Wednesday when asked about the statistic in the January 2024 Fox News Digital report. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

"So you're not disputing this article? You're not saying that that number is artificially high? You're just saying at this point that you don't have that number here to either admit or deny the 85% that it was alleged there in the article?" Guest then asked. 

"I cannot confirm, and I will do so," Mayorkas said. 

The exchange comes as Republican senators are gearing up to prevent all legislative business in the Senate from going forward if they don't get a full trial into the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. The House voted to impeach Mayorkas in February. 

Migrants cross the Rio Grande River to enter the American Border

Border patrol agents and Texas National Guardsmen survey the area near the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sept. 27, 2023.  (Benjamin Lowy for Fox News Digital )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Five sources told Fox News Digital that roughly a dozen GOP senators have been planning for more than a week to obstruct legislative proceedings and regular business in the Senate if, at a minimum, points of order are not agreed to in the impeachment trial of Mayorkas when the House impeachment managers deliver the articles to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 

Fox News’ Julia Johnson contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics