Texas gas station robbery suspects arrested thanks to GPS tracking device in stolen cash: reports

Texas police were able to track gas station convenience store robbery suspects move by move thanks to a GPS monitor hidden in the stolen money, leading to their eventual arrest following a high-speed chase.

San Antonio police say an armed suspect allegedly held up a Circle K around 11 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road, near Rittiman Road on the Northeast Side, WOAI-TV reported.

After allegedly sticking a gun in the store clerk’s face and demanding money from the drawer, the suspect ran out with the stolen cash and fled with his getaway driver, KENS5 also reported. But the two men didn’t initially realize that a GPS device in their loot allowed police to track them turn by turn.

As police approached the suspects, they found the tracker and tossed it out a window. They then stopped the car and attempted to make a run for it. One of the suspects was taken into custody.

The other managed to escape before police used K9 units and a helicopter to track him to a nearby mobile home, where he surrendered peacefully following a brief standoff.

The tracker was located on someone’s front yard, still working and with some money still attached.

Both suspects were booked into jail for aggravated robbery.