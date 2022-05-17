Expand / Collapse search
As Texas fire danger continues, Central Plains to experience severe weather

Weather on primary day is excellent for all states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Severe storms are expected across the central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.  

TEXAS POWER GRID OPERATOR URGES RESIDENTS TO CONSERVE ENERGY AS PLANTS GO OFFLINE

Severe storm threat map

Severe storm threat map (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flooding across the regions. 

U.S. rain forecast

U.S. rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Record-breaking heat continues to spread over the southern Plains with heat indices feeling well over 100 degrees in some spots. 

U.S. forecast heat index

U.S. forecast heat index (Credit: Fox News)

Critical fire danger will be a concern for West Central Texas, with high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

Potential U.S. record-high temperatures

Potential U.S. record-high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

And, primary day weather is excellent for all states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky.  

Voters will experience plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. 

