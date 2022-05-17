As Texas fire danger continues, Central Plains to experience severe weather

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Severe storms are expected across the central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

TEXAS POWER GRID OPERATOR URGES RESIDENTS TO CONSERVE ENERGY AS PLANTS GO OFFLINE

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flooding across the regions.

Record-breaking heat continues to spread over the southern Plains with heat indices feeling well over 100 degrees in some spots.

Critical fire danger will be a concern for West Central Texas, with high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

And, primary day weather is excellent for all states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho, Oregon and Kentucky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters will experience plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.