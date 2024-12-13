Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Texas father who 'loved with all his heart' shot, killed driving home from work

The father of three was driving home from work when he was shot and killed, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A father of three was shot and killed while driving home from his job installing Christmas lights at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

According to the Houston Police Department, detectives responded to a vehicle crash along a busy interstate at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Authorities found the driver, identified as 37-year-old Robert Schorovsky, in critical condition at the scene. Police said that he had been shot "at least one time."

"We’re all in shock. It’s been rough. Just one gunshot—no holes in the truck, no windows shot out. Just the one," his wife, Brittany Ray, told KHOU11.

Robert Schorovsky

The 37-year-old man was driving home from work on the Gulf Freeway when he was murdered (CrimeStoppers)

Schorovsky was transported by the Houston Fire Department to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Nov. 4. 

The 37-year-old was a father of three children, aged 9, 11, and 14.

wanted poster

A flyer asking the public's help in identifying who killed Robert Schorovsky. (CrimeStoppers)

His obituary described him as family-oriented and a hard worker.

"Robbie loved to spend time with the family and make lasting memories. If he was not working, you might see him down at the neighborhood pond fishing to clear his mind," the obituary said. "There are many memories with the kids hiking, bike riding, and traveling that they will forever hold in their hearts. He was a hard worker and took pride that he could fix just about anything - including his white Chevy truck."

"His focus was on making and keeping his Brittany happy and would go as far as riding roller coasters with her even though he hated them," it said. "Robbie loved with all his heart and enjoyed helping those around him when he could."

Houston Police Department police car

Police are investigating a homicide that killed 37-year-old Robert Schorovsky. (Houston Police Department )

Police said that there are no known witnesses or suspects

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.