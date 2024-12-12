Wild dashcam video shows out-of-control truck slam into first responder vehicles on side of icy highway

An out-of-control truck slammed into two first responder vehicles in Michigan this week, shocking dash camera video showed.

The first responders were assisting another accident on the snow-covered highway around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the truck barreled straight into a fire truck on the side of I-94 before flipping on its side and hitting a sheriff's patrol vehicle parked in front of the fire truck.

The entire horrifying incident was caught on dashcam video from another vehicle parked behind the fire truck.

The original overturned vehicle being assisted by first responders can be seen on the side of the highway in the video before the crash.

AFTERMATH OF SMALL PLANE CRASH ON TEXAS ROADWAY CAUGHT ON CAMERA WITH SPLIT FUSELAGE, DAMAGED VEHICLES

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said no first responders were injured.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries as a precaution.

12 WINTER CAR ESSENTIALS THAT MAY SAVE YOUR LIFE

In the video, several first responders can be seen running away from the first truck as it moves toward them after it was hit.

"We urge everyone to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during severe winter weather," the sheriff’s office said on Facebook while sharing the video. "If you must be on the road, please use extreme caution, reduce your speed, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Your safety—and the safety of first responders—depends on it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office noted that Thursday’s storm "created hazardous driving conditions across Kalamazoo County, resulting in multiple vehicle accidents and slide-offs, especially on our highways."