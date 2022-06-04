Uvalde, Texas school shooting: 9-year-old victim released from hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old girl was released from a Texas hospital after being injured during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, made the announcement on Saturday, tweeting that the 9-year-old girl has been discharged from the hospital.

A 10-year-old girl remains in serious condition, and a 66-year-old woman, who is believed to be the shooter's grandmother, is in good condition.

The alleged shooter, Salvador Ramos, reportedly shot his grandmother in the face, then drove her truck to Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two adults were killed.

One 11-year-old who has since been released from the hospital reportedly smeared blood on herself and went into "survival mode" during the mass shooting.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, survived the shooting but watched her friends and teacher being killed, according to her aunt, Blanca Rivera, who spoke with Click 2 Houston.

Cerrillo smeared blood on her face and went into survival mode after seeing her classmates shot to death, according to the report.

"My sister-in-law said is that [Miah] saw her friend full of blood, and she got blood and put it on herself," Rivera said. "My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back."

The 11-year-old seemed to be okay until Tuesday night when she got home, and then had a panic attack.

"Around midnight, my sister-in-law called me and she was just crying like, ‘I think it just hit Miah. I think everything came to reality. We’re home, and she’s just crying and having a panic attack," Rivera said.

Miguel Cerrillo, the 11-year-old's father, told Fox News Digital that she is still "freaking out" about what happened on Tuesday.