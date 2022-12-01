Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling

Illegal border crossings have broken records month after month since the first weeks of Biden's presidency.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Texas Department of Public Safety stops human smuggling U-Haul van Video

Texas Department of Public Safety stops human smuggling U-Haul van

Texas Department of Public Safety agents stop a human smuggling van operation taking place out of a U-Haul

The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped another smuggling effort this week, this time involving a moving van and three illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, a Texas DPS trooper stopped a U-Haul van for a traffic violation in Kinney County, Texas. Kinney County sits on the Texas-Mexico border west of San Antonio.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a U-Haul and found three illegal immigrants under blankets in the back of the van.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a U-Haul and found three illegal immigrants under blankets in the back of the van. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

During the stop, the trooper looked through the rear window and saw several individuals hiding under blankets.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT PRAISES OPERATION LONE STAR, HIGHLIGHTS HOW MANY MIGRANTS HE'S SHIPPED ACROSS COUNTRY

After an investigation that resulted in the discovery of three undocumented immigrants inside the van, the driver, Belinda Spurgeon, was arrested.

Spurgeon was charged with three counts of human smuggling, according to Texas DPS.

A Texas DPS trooper found three illegal immigrants hiding in the back of a U-Haul van stopped for a traffic violation.

A Texas DPS trooper found three illegal immigrants hiding in the back of a U-Haul van stopped for a traffic violation. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

In video footage taken by the Texas DPS trooper, Spurgeon said she did not know the three people the back of the van.

TEXAS DPS INTERCEPTS HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPT, DISCOVER 18 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN TRUCK TRACTOR

She also told the trooper the three guys told her they needed a ride because their car broke down, which she agreed to.

Spurgeon later admitted to smuggling the immigrants from Canton, Texas, to Austin for $16,000, according to Texas DPS.

Operation Lone Star was launched as a border security initiative in response to a surge in illegal border crossings through Texas, along with President Biden’s immigration policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott started the joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard. 

Since it began, there have been 308,700 migrant apprehensions and more than 20,200 criminal arrests, according to the state of Texas.

Juvenile smugglers lead Texas DPS on high-speed chase in Hidalgo County Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.