Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas DPS intercepts human smuggling attempt, discover 18 illegal immigrants in truck tractor

The driver was allegedly attempting to smuggle the illegal immigrants from Laredo to San Antonio

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Tom Homan rips Biden admin over ongoing border crisis: 'Everything they do is about optics' Video

Tom Homan rips Biden admin over ongoing border crisis: 'Everything they do is about optics'

Retired acting ICE director Tom Homan joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how ending Title 42 will impact the migrant surge and the Biden administration's handling of the crisis. 

Texas authorities last week thwarted a human smuggling attempt after discovering 18 illegal immigrants crammed into a truck tractor during an inspection. 

On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a blue truck tractor on IH 24 in La Salle County for a commercial motor vehicle safety inspection. 

Texas said all the migrants were from Mexico. 

Texas said all the migrants were from Mexico.  (Texas DPS)

During the inspection, the driver admitted to having people inside the truck, according to a Texas DPS spokesman. The trooper searched the truck and discovered 18 illegal immigrants packed inside the cab of the truck. 

IN TEXAS, EX-BORDER PATROL AGENT FACES LIFE IN JAIL OVER MURDER CHARGES

Texas DPS said the group comprised 15 males and three females, all of whom were from Mexico. The driver – later identified as Curtis Wayne of Mississippi – was arrested on human smuggling charges. Texas DPS said Wayne had been attempting to smuggle the illegal immigrants from Laredo to San Antonio. 

The 18 illegal immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. No further details were released. 

A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor and discovered 18 Mexican nationals inside.

A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor and discovered 18 Mexican nationals inside. (Texas DPS)

The arrest came just days after another incident involving illegal immigrants in La Salle County. On Nov. 18, 2022, a DPS trooper stopped a white Toyota SUV for a traffic violation on Farm to Market Road. 

Dashcam footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows five illegal immigrants bailing out of a vehicle and fleeing onto a rancher’s property. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The driver, 20-year-old Angelina Charles, attempted to flee the vehicle as well but was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. 

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 