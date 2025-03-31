Tesla Cybertruck menace charged in Costco parking lot crime caught on camera: police

Another man is facing criminal charges for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla, this time in North Dakota.

Ryan Lyle Williams was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief for keying a Cybertruck Sunday afternoon in a West Fargo, North Dakota, Costco parking lot, according to the West Fargo Police Department.

The truck's owner, Mitch Benson, was inside the store when Williams, dressed in a hooded blue jacket, allegedly keyed his Cybertruck, leaving a mark on the front driver's side door that resembled the letter "F."

FBI LAUNCHES TASK FORCE TO CRACK DOWN ON VIOLENT TESLA ATTACKS, MITIGATE THREATS

The video was caught on the truck's Sentry mode, a camera system with which all Teslas are equipped.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a Tesla had been keyed, and the suspect had fled the scene," West Fargo Police said. "After further investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was identified utilizing nearby business and Tesla vehicle cameras. The suspect was later located and admitted to the vandalism."

Williams admitted to the alleged crime, according to the police. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case. Fox News Digital reached out to Benson and the West Fargo Police Department.

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

Tesla facilities, as well as ordinary citizens who own Teslas, have been targeted nationwide in attacks by radical anti-Elon Musk and anti-President Donald Trump troublemakers.

On March 20, Attorney General Pam Bondi charged three people federally for firebombing Tesla facilities in Oregon, Colorado and South Carolina, respectively. She called the cases acts of "domestic terrorism."

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said at the time. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

A 36-year-oold man, Paul Hyon Kim, was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with multiple crimes ranging from destruction of property, arson and possessing a fire device for firebombing a Tesla collision center. He was also charged federally with arson and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

TESLA ATTACK IN LAS VEGAS ‘CERTAINLY HAS SOME OF THE HALLMARKS’ OF TERRORISM, FBI OFFICIAL SAYS

Meanwhile, Tesla owners themselves have been subject to instances of vandalism and violence around the country, as Benson was in North Dakota.

A man was arrested in New Hampshire last week after he was allegedly caught on Sentry mode video slashing a Tesla. A San Jose man was arrested on March 19 for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla, also in a Costco parking lot. That incident was caught on Sentry mode video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An Idaho man was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly striking a pro-Tesla demonstrator with his car.