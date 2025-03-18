Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tesla

Tesla attack in Las Vegas 'certainly has some of the hallmarks' of terrorism, FBI official says

'Violent acts like this are unacceptable,' FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans told reporters

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas set on fire with Molotov cocktails Video

Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas set on fire with Molotov cocktails

A suspect set several Tesla vehicles on fire Tuesday after launching multiple rounds of Molotov cocktails at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, police said. (Obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple vehicles at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas were set ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the FBI is not ruling out terrorism as a possibility. Officials say five vehicles were damaged in the incident, including the two that were set on fire.

FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans told reporters on Tuesday that the incident "certainly has some of the hallmarks" of a terrorist attack, but that it was still too early to say for sure. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the incident.

Tesla vehicles on fire in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and federal authorities are investigating an incident in which multiple Tesla vehicles were damaged, including two that were set on fire. (X/@LVMPD)

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable regardless of where they occur. And specifically, to those who might think that something like this is justifiable or potentially even admirable, we want to let you know that it’s a federal crime. We will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Evans warned during a news conference on Tuesday.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk condemned the incident, saying it was "insane and deeply wrong."

Musk later retweeted other posts and called the incident "terorrism," though the FBI has yet to officially label it as such.

Evans was asked about the possibility of the incident being politically motivated, given Musk’s ties to the Trump administration, but he would not confirm whether that was the bureau’s current theory.

Las Vegas Metropolitan PD (LVMPD) Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said law enforcement believes "the suspect approached the business wearing all black clothing and he used what appear to be Molotov cocktails and a firearm to conduct his attack."

Koren said police found an "unignited Molotov cocktail" at the scene, as well as evidence that the suspect fired "at least three rounds into different" Teslas. He also said that at this time police believe the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to public safety.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. PDT, Las Vegas police received several calls about fires at a Tesla service station. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, multiple vehicles had been damaged including two that were "engulfed in flames," according to Koren. Assistant Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt said the fires were contained to two of the vehicles and were extinguished before they reached the battery compartment of the vehicles.

Las Vegas Tesla repair shop vandalized, vehicles damaged

Multiple vehicles were damaged at a Tesla repair shop in Las Vegas. Police and federal authorities are investigating the situation. (Screenshot X/@LVMPD)

DEM SENATOR MOCKED ONLINE FOR DITCHING HIS TESLA TO PROTEST 'A--HOLE' MUSK

While one suspect was caught on camera, Koren said that law enforcement isn’t ruling out the possibility that there are multiple people involved. As of now, LVMPD is still working to determine who owns the damaged vehicles.

When asked whether police are concerned about the Tesla Cybertruck fleet they are expecting, Koren said that they will not allow "criminals or any potential bad actors dictate" operations. He insisted that the Cybertruck fleet will "make crime fighting more effective."

Anti-Elon Musk protesters in California

Residents protest against Elon Musk's role at U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, outside a Tesla dealership in Palo Alto, California, March 5, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal authorities are also investigating an incident in which two Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City police told FOX 4 that one of its officers saw smoke coming from a Cybertruck. He apparently tried using his fire extinguisher, but ultimately the Kansas City Fire Department KCFD) was called in to assist. Two Cybertrucks caught fire, but KCFD was able to put them out.

A Tesla dealership in San Diego was also hit by vandals, who spraypainted antisemitic symbols and profanity on the building and at least one vehicle, according to CBS 8. Swing Left Take Action San Diego helped organize a rally outside the dealership a few days prior to the incident. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department told CBS 8 that it had surveillance video of the incident.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.