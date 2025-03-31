Idaho man hits pro-Tesla demonstrator with car after he exited his truck that had Trump flags: police

A 70-year-old Idaho man was arrested for allegedly striking a pro-Tesla demonstrator with his car just after the victim exited a truck adorned with "pro-Trump flags," police say.

Christopher Talbot of Meridian is now facing an aggravated battery charge following the incident Saturday outside of Boise.

"At the time of the incident, a protest was taking place at [a] Tesla dealership, with approximately 30 protesters and an estimated 200 counter-protesters in attendance. The victim was identified as a counter-protester at the event," the Meridian Police Department said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation determined that 70-year-old Christopher Talbot of Meridian made an obscene gesture toward a 49-year-old victim before hitting him with his car. Reports indicate the victim had been driving a truck with pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot stuck him with his car," police added.

Investigators said the victim managed to drive himself to a local hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Talbot reportedly was arrested after the victim provided police with his license plate, which led officers to Talbot’s home in Meridian.

"The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights without resorting to violence," it said.

Demonstrators around the U.S. held protests at Tesla dealerships on Saturday in what was billed as a "Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action."

From Oregon to Massachusetts, Tesla cars and facilities have been vandalized in at least 10 locations this year.

What began as protests against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have escalated into violent incidents against the Trump ally's company, including shots fired at a building, destroyed dealership windows and charging stations set on fire.

