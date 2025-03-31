Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tesla

Idaho man hits pro-Tesla demonstrator with car after he exited his truck that had Trump flags: police

Christopher Talbot of Meridian is facing an aggravated battery charge

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Elon Musk blames left-wing propaganda for Tesla backlash Video

Elon Musk blames left-wing propaganda for Tesla backlash

Wall Street Journal reporter Oliva Beavers and Washington Times national politics correspondent Susan Ferrechio join 'MediaBuzz' to discuss the key takeaways from Musk's sit-down interview with 'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier.

A 70-year-old Idaho man was arrested for allegedly striking a pro-Tesla demonstrator with his car just after the victim exited a truck adorned with "pro-Trump flags," police say. 

Christopher Talbot of Meridian is now facing an aggravated battery charge following the incident Saturday outside of Boise.  

"At the time of the incident, a protest was taking place at [a] Tesla dealership, with approximately 30 protesters and an estimated 200 counter-protesters in attendance. The victim was identified as a counter-protester at the event," the Meridian Police Department said in a statement. 

"The preliminary investigation determined that 70-year-old Christopher Talbot of Meridian made an obscene gesture toward a 49-year-old victim before hitting him with his car. Reports indicate the victim had been driving a truck with pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot stuck him with his car," police added. 

FEDS ON ALERT FOR TESLA ‘GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION’ AFTER NATIONWIDE VIOLENCE LEADS TO ARRESTS 

Christopher Talbot of Meridian

Christopher Talbot of Meridian, Idaho, was arrested Saturday for allegedly striking a pro-Tesla demonstrator with his car. (Ada County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said the victim managed to drive himself to a local hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Talbot reportedly was arrested after the victim provided police with his license plate, which led officers to Talbot’s home in Meridian. 

"The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights without resorting to violence," it said. 

TESLA HYPOCRISY: DEMOCRATS CONTINUE INVESTING IN ELON MUSK COMPANY DESPITE PAINTING HIM AS A VILLAIN 

Tesla dealership in Idaho

The Tesla dealership in Meridian, Idaho, where the incident happened Saturday, police say. (Google Maps)

Demonstrators around the U.S. held protests at Tesla dealerships on Saturday in what was billed as a "Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action." 

From Oregon to Massachusetts, Tesla cars and facilities have been vandalized in at least 10 locations this year.  

Tesla protest in San Francisco

A Tesla driver shrugs while passing protesters against Tesla CEO Elon Musk in San Francisco on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP/Noah Berger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

What began as protests against Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have escalated into violent incidents against the Trump ally's company, including shots fired at a building, destroyed dealership windows and charging stations set on fire. 

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.