Surveillance video shows woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog

A brave woman from Murfreesboro, Tennessee went through great lengths to rescue her dog.

Surveillance video captured Jennie Tatum’s two dogs playing in the yard when one, Sid, slipped through the icy pool. Tatum then immediately jumped in to save her drowning pet.

The Tennessee dog owner told "America’s Newsroom" she frantically leaped in the frigid water twice, since she couldn’t locate her dog the first time around.

"I was going across the pool because I thought maybe he was swimming under the water…We think he went into shock as soon as he hit the water and he had floated up underneath it…" Tatum explained.

After the shocking incident happened the Tennessee dog owner called her neighbor, a veterinarian, for help.

"She actually said that he was in pretty bad shape and likely wouldn't make it, even to the vet, because the roads were closed down." Tatum said. "A lot of the businesses, veterinary clinics were shut down, as well, just because we can't handle the weather."

Tatum went on to say, luckily, the veterinarian had emergency medication she was able to administer to her dog, Sid, before getting him to the animal hospital alive.

The Tennessee dog owner said Sid is now doing "great," but is still a bit "skittish" on the outside and she’s happy the ice has finally melted.