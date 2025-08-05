Quadruple murder suspect Austin Drummond captured after intensive Tennessee search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Jackson, Tennessee, arrested quadruple murder suspect Austin Drummond on Tuesday morning following a lockdown alert for local residents.

The Jackson Police Department announced officers took Drummond into custody after warning residents in two areas of the city to shelter in place. Police earlier released surveillance video of Drummond approaching a local church while armed with a rifle.

Police said a "confirmed" sighting of Drummond happened along the 700 block of Pipkin Road in Jackson on Sunday night and that he should be "considered armed and dangerous." Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer Stephanie Graham told Fox News Digital the sightings – which were captured on surveillance video – were at a local church.

QUADRUPLE MURDER SUSPECT AUSTIN DRUMMOND’S LAVISH LIFE BEHIND BARS INCLUDED ALCOHOL, TV STREAMING

The area Drummond was spotted in is about four miles from where investigators found an abandoned vehicle believed to have been driven by him late last week.

In one of two videos released by police, Drummond appeared to be trying to open a door to get inside of a building around 11 p.m. Sunday.

A reward for information leading to his capture has now surged to $32,500, with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force assisting in the manhunt.

"Our priority is finding Austin Drummond and helping deliver justice for the victims’ families. The combined effort of agencies from every level including the Office of Governor Bill Lee is evidence of our commitment to preserving peace and ensuring the safety of our communities," U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement.

WATCH: DRUMMOND SPOTTED ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS:

Drummond, 28, is a suspect in the killing of four people in Tiptonville, a town located roughly 125 miles from Memphis.

TENNESSEE ‘ASSOCIATES’ OF QUADRUPLE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

The victims – James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15 – were discovered in Tiptonville on Tuesday. An infant found on the front lawn of a random individual's house on July 29 is related to all four of the victims, officials said.

Drummond is facing four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and weapons offenses.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has so far arrested three individuals that they described as "associates" of Drummond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giovonte Thomas, 28, Tanaka Brown, 29, and Dearrah Sanders, 23, were all charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection with the manhunt for Drummond. Brown also faces one count of tampering with evidence, the agency said.