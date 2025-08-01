Tennessee manhunt for quadruple murder suspect tied to ‘targeted attack’ after baby found abandoned: DA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have revealed new details regarding the Tennessee man believed to be connected to a brutal quadruple murder after a baby was found abandoned on the front lawn of a home earlier this week.

A manhunt is underway for 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond, who allegedly killed James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15, according to the Dyer County Police Department.

The four were found on Tuesday in Tiptonville, Tennessee, located roughly 125 miles from Memphis.

"It was a targeted attack," Danny Goodman Jr., attorney general for the 29th Judicial District of Tennessee, told "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "We don't think there’s a need for the community to be concerned, as far as it being some type of random act or anything like that."

TENNESSEE AUTHORITIES HUNT FOR 28-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IN QUADRUPLE MURDER LINKED TO ABANDONED BABY

Goodman revealed the four victims were family members of Drummond’s current girlfriend. Rose and Adrianna are half-sisters, and both of Williams’ siblings are her nephew and niece.

The killings have been linked to the discovery of an infant found in a car seat on the lawn of a "random" person’s house, after a witness saw the child and called 911.

"The call came in on [Tuesday] about the baby being dropped on the side of the road," Goodman said. "Once that call came in, then obviously the first thing we started to do was look for the parents of the child."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CONVICTED OF SHOOTING AT SMALL-TOWN OFFICER IN HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Authorities posted a photo of the child on Facebook, leading to the discovery of the parents’ identities and leading officials to the bodies of the victims.

The baby is related to all four victims, according to FOX 13.

Drummond was convicted of carrying out an armed robbery when he was 17 years old, according to Goodman. He was released from prison despite having pending attempted murder charges from when he was incarcerated, Goodman told "Fox & Friends."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is currently following "several leads" as they continue to search for the alleged killer, according to Goodman.

BLUE CITY MAYOR NEARLY KIDNAPPED AFTER CLAIMING CITY IS GETTING SAFER: POLICE

"We have strong evidence that we know this is the person who was at the scene," Goodman said.

Drummond is wanted for alleged first-degree murder, kidnapping, four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

"This is a deeply saddening day for our community," Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said. "We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local officials have asked the public to remain on the lookout for Drummond, who is considered to be "armed and dangerous." Drummond is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee license plate RI 01896 and damage to the driver's side.

TBI and the Dyer County Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Anyone with information about Drummond's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dyer County Police Department by calling (731)-285-2802 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.