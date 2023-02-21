Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee man charged after munching on chips that a thief dropped near a convenience store: reports

Police charged man with theft of merchandise with a value less than $1,000

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested a man in early February for allegedly eating two bags of chips that were dropped by someone who stole them from a convenience store, according to reports.

CBS station WREG in Memphis reported that on Feb. 9, a man attempting to purchase beer at a convenience store got into an argument with a clerk, who refused to sell the alcohol to him.

Joseph Braswell Booking Photo

Joseph Braswell Booking Photo

Rather than walk out with the beer, the man grabbed an entire display of potato chips and walked out the store before putting the display into his car and driving off.

As the man walked to his car with the chips, though, several bags of chips fell to the ground.

Joseph Braswell saw the bags of chips and picked two of them up.

According to one study, saltier meals and snacks cause people to consume more calories.

According to one study, saltier meals and snacks cause people to consume more calories.

A little bit later, police saw Braswell with crumbs on his face, WREG reported.

Each bag of chips sold for $4.98, police said, adding that surveillance footage captured from the store showed that Braswell was aware of the theft.

As a result, Braswell was charged with theft of merchandise with a value less than $1,000.

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.