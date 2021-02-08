Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee man, 20, shot dead during YouTube prank robbery: cops

No charges have been filed against the shooter

By David Aaro | Fox News
A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., after wielding a butcher knife for a robbery "prank" intended for YouTube, police said, according to reports.

Officers were called to the car park of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release from Nashville police.

Police said Timothy Wilks, 20, and his friend brandished knives and approached a group that included David Starnes Jr, 23.

Police said Starnes shot Wilks in what he thought was self-defense, Nashville's WSMV-TV reported

Authorities are investigating the case and no charges have been filed against Starnes. 

