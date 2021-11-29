Temple University senior shot, killed during robbery in Philly: police

A Temple University senior was shot and killed during a robbery Sunday, police say.



Philadelphia police officers responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue on the city's north side at approximately 1:32 p.m. They found Samuel Collington, 21, with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.



Police took Collington to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m. Police report he lived on the block he was shot.



"This attack … only further highlights the senseless gun violence that continues to grip the city of Philadelphia," Temple’s executive director of public safety, Charlie Leone, said in an online statement. "We mourn the loss of a bright and thriving political science student, and share in the wrenching grief of his family and friends."

Police told WPVI Collington had just parked his mother's SUV on the street after returning from Thanksgiving at his family's home.



Authorities said while he was unloading his things, a suspected robber snuck up on him and a struggle ensued.



Collington was set to graduate this spring from the College of Liberal Arts and was interning as a Democracy Fellow with the city.



Just last week, Philadelphia hit a grim milestone as the city experienced its 500th homicide of the year.



"Each and every homicide carries with it a profound sense of loss. However, for our City to have reached such a tragic milestone - 500 lives cut short - it carries a weight that is almost impossible to truly comprehend," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement.



Temple University is encouraging students impacted by the off-campus incident to seek support through Tuttleman Counseling Services, located at 1700 N. Broad St.



No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene after the investigation, according to an email from a police spokesman. Police also did not provide a description of the suspect.



The investigation is active and ongoing with homicide detectives.