Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Philadelphia murder suspect caught on video killing woman, cops looking for killer

He approached her from behind a wall and opened fire 'numerous' times, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times. 

The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.  

Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for several minutes. At one point, he pulls up a mask and appears to hide behind a corner with a gun in his hand. 

PHILADELPHIA TRAIN PASSENGERS WHO WITNESSED RAPE HELD UP PHONES DURING ATTACK, BUT DID NOT CALL 911: COPS

He then approaches a 28-year-old woman from behind a wall and aims the weapon at her. Investigators said he shot her "numerous times," including several shots to the head. 

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said. 

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. 

A murder suspect is seen moments before he allegedly killed a 28-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.  

A murder suspect is seen moments before he allegedly killed a 28-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.   (Philadelphia Police Department)

The victim was identified by Fox affiliate WTXF-TV as Shamecca Franklin. 

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his early-to-mid 20s and he was seen wearing a reddish/rust-colored puffy jacket. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with white markings or writing on the top of the hood underneath the jacket.

The suspect pulled a gun on a woman and shot her several times, police said.

The suspect pulled a gun on a woman and shot her several times, police said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also wearing loose black pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat. 

Your Money