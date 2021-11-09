Philadelphia murder suspect caught on video killing woman, cops looking for killer

Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times.

The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for several minutes. At one point, he pulls up a mask and appears to hide behind a corner with a gun in his hand.

He then approaches a 28-year-old woman from behind a wall and aims the weapon at her. Investigators said he shot her "numerous times," including several shots to the head.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The victim was identified by Fox affiliate WTXF-TV as Shamecca Franklin.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his early-to-mid 20s and he was seen wearing a reddish/rust-colored puffy jacket. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with white markings or writing on the top of the hood underneath the jacket.

He was also wearing loose black pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat.