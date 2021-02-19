Temperatures to rise in the South following historic week of snow, cold and ice

After a historic week of snow, cold and ice, a quieter weather pattern will bring more seasonal temperatures and a much-needed break from an active storm track across the country.

Temperatures will gradually start to rise this weekend in the South, including Texas.

Snow and ice will begin to melt and a better work week ahead will warm things up and dry out.

LIVE UPDATES: TEXAS WATER ISSUES CONTINUE DESPITE ELECTRICITY BEING RESTORED

The storm that brought rain, snow and freezing rain is slowly moving offshore.

There are still some lingering snow showers, though, for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Lake effect snow will also be an issue with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

The Northwest will continue to see rain and mountain snow through Saturday.

Winter storm advisories are up for parts of the Cascades and the Northern Rockies.