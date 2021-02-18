Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Texas has some electricity restored, as water issues continue

About 13 million people -- nearly half the state's population -- were under advisories to boil water before using it

Fox News
close
Will Cain rips AOC for touting the Green New Deal after Texas' infrastructure succumbs to snow stormVideo

Will Cain rips AOC for touting the Green New Deal after Texas' infrastructure succumbs to snow storm

‘Fox &amp; Friends’ co-host Will Cain reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blaming the lack of pursuit of the Green New Deal for Texas’ infrastructure failures.

Power was restored to some homes and businesses in Texas on Thursday following a deadly winter storm that is now headed eastward. 

About 325,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power, down from about 3 million a day earlier.

Water issues, however, appeared to be growing, as about 13 million people -- nearly half the state's population -- were under advisories to boil water before using it.

FAST FACTS

    • Water pressure fell after lines froze, and many people left faucets dripping to prevent pipes from icing over
    • More than three dozen people have died while trying to keep warm

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that residents in his state were "not out of the woods," as temperatures were still well below freezing statewide.

The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in LouisianaMississippi, and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.

Follow below for more updates on the winter storm. Mobile users click here. 

Your Money