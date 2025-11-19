Teen suspect in custody after Howard University homecoming shooting leaves 5 wounded: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have arrested a teen suspect in connection with a shooting at Howard University’s homecoming in Washington, D.C., last month.

Kaevaughn Dudley, 17, was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 14, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). He is charged with five counts each of assault with intent to murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and is being tried as an adult, police said.

The arrest stems from an Oct. 24 incident at Howard University’s Yard Fest event, in which nine men – dressed in black clothing and some wearing face masks – were observed walking in the area surrounding the campus, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia.

Officials allege the larger group encountered a second, smaller group of individuals – including a 13-year-old victim – and began yelling, "What’s up with ya’ll?" to which the other group replied, "Nothing," before continuing to walk away.

BLOODY BLUE CITY CRIME WAVE SHATTERS COLLEGE HOMECOMING IN ONE OF YEAR’S MOST VIOLENT STRETCHES: REPORT

Shortly after the encounter, surveillance footage captured Dudley allegedly "walking several paces away from the victim’s group" before firing several shots at them using a handgun, according to officials.

Dudley allegedly struck five individuals, including the 13-year-old, before fleeing the scene, authorities said. Three adult males, one adult female and one juvenile male were injured in the shooting.

Officers who were already in the area to patrol the homecoming event reportedly heard the gunfire and responded to the scene immediately, where they located five gunshot victims and subsequently transported them to a nearby hospital.

COLLEGE CAMPUSES FEAR OUTSIDERS ‘HELL-BENT ON CREATING HAVOC’ IN SURGE OF VIOLENCE TARGETING STUDENTS: EXPERT

Officials also initially arrested two 19-year-old suspects immediately after the shooting for carrying a pistol without a license, but ultimately determined the pair were not suspects in the investigation, according to MPD.

While none of the victims attend Howard University, one individual is a Morgan State University student and is paralyzed from the chest down after being shot, according to authorities. The female victim remains in the hospital, MPD said.

Additionally, investigators recovered three handguns at the scene, including a privately made firearm Polymer 80, a Smith and Wesson SD9 2.0, 9mm handgun and a Glock 19 9mm handgun.

Howard University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BLUE CITY REPEAT OFFENDER LINKED TO COLLEGE STUDENT MURDER CHARGED WITH NEW VIOLENT CRIMES AFTER SOFT SENTENCE

Detectives ultimately combed through numerous surveillance cameras and hundreds of hours of footage to identify Dudley as a suspect in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dudley was located and taken into custody without incident by members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit on Friday, Nov. 14, according to the DOJ. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Dudley.