College campuses fear outsiders ‘hell-bent on creating havoc’ in surge of violence targeting students: expert

A startling rise in violent attacks and threats against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) throughout the country is raising concerns among students, administrators and experts, as multiple shootings and fake threats have been reported across campuses.

Last month, gunshots rang out in the areas surrounding two HBCUs, leaving administrators scrambling as schools attempted to ramp up security in the wake of the violence.

On Oct. 24, as Howard University was hosting its annual homecoming event, one woman, three men and a teenage boy were shot just steps from the campus in Washington, D.C. Although none of the victims were students, one individual was reportedly enrolled at Maryland’s Morgan State.

Police arrested two 19-year-old suspects and recovered three guns in connection with the shooting, according to FOX 5. However, authorities have since said that more individuals may have been involved.

Over the same weekend, one person was killed and six were injured by gunfire at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to authorities. One suspect was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

"The sad commentary is, in these communities, you're finding that there are individuals who are armed and also enjoy athletic events," criminal and civil trial attorney Ted Williams, a former police officer in the capital, told Fox News Digital. "They are armed with guns and decide to attend these athletic events, and they also bring their guns with them."

Additionally, a shooting at South Carolina State University’s homecoming killed a 19-year-old visitor and injured another attendee, according to Inside Higher Ed. The shooter was reportedly not a student at the university.

Another incident involving three individuals being arrested at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana's homecoming after they were allegedly caught carrying guns on campus, the outlet reported. One individual reportedly fired a weapon, though no one was injured.

"These are individuals who are outside of the college community itself, [and] are creating problems and havoc for individuals who just want to go to one of these athletic events that are occurring on a HBCU campus without being shot," Williams said. "It's very puzzling."

Two additional HBCUs – Jackson State University and Alcorn State University – also reportedly saw shootings break out at their homecoming events, with one person being fatally shot at Alcorn State.

"No one should have to live this way, but we do have thugs out here who attend these HBCU events and they’re hell-bent on creating havoc," Williams said.

In addition to the various homecoming shootings on HBCU campuses, several schools have fallen victim to swatting hoaxes aiming to foster confusion and chaos among the community.

Swatting is the act of falsely reporting an emergency – such as a bomb threat or school shooting – in an attempt to prompt a large law enforcement response.

According to a UNCF study, HBCUs disproportionately receive more threats than other institutions throughout the country. Over the last three years, HBCUs received 76 threats, ultimately impacting 51 of the 101 institutions and halting campus operations while officials looked to identify the unknown threat.

In light of the uptick in threats and seemingly random acts of violence on HBCU campuses, many schools have opted to increase security in an effort to keep students safe.

Since 2022, numerous campuses have added new safety features – such as installing more cameras on campus and hiring additional police officers – while also working to strengthen their relationships with federal and local law enforcement, according to Inside Higher Ed.

The moves can help officials keep track of who is coming on and off campus as the vast majority of instances involve perpetrators who are unaffiliated with the school.

"The only deterrence that’s going to be acceptable is for HBCU law enforcement to marry up with local law enforcement officers and try to bring a stop to these kinds of [incidents]," Williams told Fox News Digital.

Williams pointed to schools potentially using magnetometers at events, while employing additional law enforcement to patrol the perimeter of large gatherings.

However, the threat to personal safety while attending college can linger in the back of a student’s mind, potentially stoking fear among those who are just trying to earn their education.

"The fact that HBCU college students cannot attend an event without fear is harming their educational experience," Williams said. "I think that it is devastating to a young college student, or their parents and relatives and friends who want to be able to go to these HBCU events and not be killed, shot, maimed or injured – and that is not happening right now."

