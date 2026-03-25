Teen mob storms gas station, lone clerk shelled with snacks in caught-on-cam chaos

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A swarm of teens turned a Sacramento gas station convenience store into a scene of chaos in a matter of moments, as surveillance video shows merchandise flying and a lone employee left to fend for himself.

The incident happened March 19 at a Chevron station along Folsom Boulevard, where a large group of juveniles flooded the store and began vandalizing the business, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police told Fox News Digital officers received a call that night about 25 to 30 juveniles involved in the disturbance at the location in the 8000 block of Folsom Boulevard. At the time, the caller indicated they did not expect to be contacted by officers.

Days later, on March 23, the business reported that items had been stolen during the incident. A patrol officer took a robbery report, and the case remains in the early stages of investigation, police said.

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Surveillance video obtained by FOX 40 shows what began as a small group quickly escalating into dozens of teens rushing into the store, knocking items off shelves and throwing snacks and drinks across the aisles.

Store manager Shailesh Chand said the employee on duty was the only worker present and was left trying to manage the chaos alone.

"They feel that they can just walk in any store and pick up things and throw things and do whatever they can do and run away," Chand told FOX 40.

Chand said the employee on duty was the only staff member present and was left shaken as the situation spiraled.

Video shows chips, candy and beverages being hurled through the air as the group moved through the aisles, leaving behind extensive damage.

"The crowd was trying to throw candies at him," Chand said, describing the chaos.

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Chand told FOX 40 that incidents like this are becoming more frequent, adding that the behavior goes beyond typical shoplifting and has turned increasingly aggressive. He noted the store has had to repair or replace its front door multiple times in recent months due to similar disruptions.

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"People who do all these things, they tend to be hostile, also aggressive," he said.

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Chand said he hopes those involved will be identified and held accountable, urging anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video to come forward.

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"With the current fluctuations of gas price, it’s kind of hard to survive in this business," Chand told FOX 40. "We are suffering loss already."

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The Sacramento Police Department said the group involved may be connected to other disturbances reported that same night. Officers did not initially respond to the Chevron location because a formal report had not yet been filed.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.