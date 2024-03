Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A suspect was on the run Wednesday evening after shooting and killing a teenager near a hotel in Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Deputy Chief Brooke Wright said that officers were very distressed to be at such a "tragic scene."

"We have a teenager who is dead and shouldn't be. And I can't imagine anything more devastating for that kid's family," Wright said in a press conference.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call about multiple shots fired in the 13000 block of Coppermine Road.

IDAHO INMATE ESCAPES DURING ‘COORDINATED’ SHOOTING ATTACK ON OFFICERS AT HOSPITAL; 3 INJURED

Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from "life-threatening" injuries, but the teen later succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Police believe the altercation started from a dispute among a group of young people they believe all knew each other.

Three people were involved, and police said at least three rounds were fired. It is still unclear how many times the teen was shot.

SHOOTING IN WASHINGTON, DC, LEAVES 2 DEAD, 5 INJURED; SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE

Out of an abundance of caution, a nearby elementary school was placed on secure building status as officers received information that the suspect may have fled toward the school.

The secure status was lifted around 5:45 p.m as students were in the process of being reunited with their parents.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH SHOOTINGS LEAVE 1 DEAD, 3 HOSPITALIZED; POLICE LOOKING FOR MULTIPLE SUSPECTS

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing all black clothing.

3 SHOT DEAD IN PENNSYLVANIA; SUSPECTED GUNMAN ARRESTED

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're doing everything we can to get the suspect in custody," Lt. Wright said. "We'll be collecting all the evidence we can to bring this case to justice."